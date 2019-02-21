New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Feb. 20-26)

MT. ZION INSTALLS NEW PASTOR

FEBRUARY 24—Rev. Dr. Gary L. Hughes will be installed as Senior Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in South Park, at 5 p.m. at the church, 3801 Mountain Rd. Rev. Dr. Hughes is a native of Pittsburgh, whom accepted his call to ministry in 1997. Rev. Dr. William H. Curtis of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church will be the preacher for the installation service at the Mt. Ararat Men’s Choir will render the music.

TRIEDSTONE PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY BANQUET

MARCH 10—Triedstone Baptist Church in Rankin will have a Pastoral Anniversary Banquet for Rev. Nathaniel and Rev. Terri Pennybaker. It will be held at Kingston Hall, 100 Kingston Drive, Monroeville, at 5 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Dr. William H. Curtis of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. Donation is $40 per person. The banquet will be preceded by Sunday Service at 11 a.m. at the church, 18 Harriet St., Rankin. For more information, call 412-271-3000.

