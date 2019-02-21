Meetings 2-20-19

MEETING

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s regular scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting for February 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 is CANCELLED.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:

March 7, 2019

4:00 PM

CCAC Allegheny Campus-

Byers Hall

808 Ridge Avenue,

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: