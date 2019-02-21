Meetings 2-20-19

4 reads Leave a comment
MEETING
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s regular scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting for February 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 is CANCELLED.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY
A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:
March 7, 2019
4:00 PM
CCAC Allegheny Campus-
Byers Hall
808 Ridge Avenue,
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
