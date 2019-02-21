Legal Notices 2-20-29

NOTICE OF TRUST

ADMINISTRATION

The Trustee named below gives notice of the death of SARA J. MUNGER, late of Borough of Whitehall, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, who died on January 4, 2019. During her lifetime, the said Decedent established the S. J. Munger Revocable Trust by that certain trust agreement dated March 5, 2004 and as the same was amended and restated by that certain First Amendment and Restatement of Revocable Trust Agreement of Sara J. Munger dated November 29, 2011, of which Edward James Ruane, Sr. is the trustee. The Trustee requests all persons having claims against the Decedent to make known the same in writing to him or his attorney, and all persons indebted to the Decedent to make payment to him without delay: Edward James Ruane, Sr., Trustee, 441 Saratoga Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa 15236 or to: Todd A. Fuller, Atty., Brenlove & Fuller, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

February 20, 2019

City of Pittsburgh-Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street

2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219

412-255-2211

This notice shall satisfy procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Pittsburgh.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about March 8, 2019 the City of Pittsburgh will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to release federal funds under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 as amended for a real estate project. The development, Sixth Ward Flats is a 35-unit new construction mixed-use development in the Lawrenceville neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh. The project consists of two three-story buildings. One building will be located at 3400 Penn Avenue consisting of 15 apartment units and approximately 1,100 square feet of first floor commercial space. The unit configuration is 14 one-bedroom and one two-bedroom units. There will be a total of 10 parking spaces for this building. The second building will be located at 3350 consisting of 20 apartment units and approximately 1,000 square feet of first floor commercial space. The unit configuration is 17 one-bedroom, two two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit. There will be a total of 19 parking spaces for this building.

The developer of the project is Sixth Ward Flats LP. The developer was successful in securing an allocation of 2018 Low Income Housing Tax Credits through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA). The Federal funding sources include HOME Investment Partnership and Community Development Block Grant funds. The projected cost of the development is $14.8 million.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at 200 Ross Street, 2ND Floor Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Gerald Cafardi

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 255-2211

All comments received by March 7, 2019, will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Urban Redevelopment Authority to use development funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Pittsburgh certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Community Planning and Development Division

The Moorhead Federal Building

1000 Liberty Ave.-10th floor

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15222

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

William Peduto

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

