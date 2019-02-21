Field Negro: Crying wolf

Thanks to my legal training and natural instincts, for the most part I have been able to sniff out facts from bull s*** over the years. This is why I have not been on the Mumia Abu Jamal bandwagon like many others in the progressive community. I was fortunate enough to be able to read the trial transcript from his case, and as the saying goes: “Ball don’t lie.” I didn’t think he should get the death penalty, and the Judge in his case didn’t do the judicial system proud, but nothing that I have seen so far would lead me to believe that the guilty verdict in his case was wrong.

This leads me to the Jussie Smollet story. Something about his story seemed a bit off from the start. There were just too many inconsistencies and holes in it. Still, we all wanted to believe him. Primarily because we all knew that what he was saying happened to him was happening to a lot less famous people in other parts of the country. This, we hoped, would at least shed more light on the bigotry and ignorance that is permeating throughout the country in the age of trump. It’s why so many folks were eager to believe Smollet. If we look at things objectively, we live in a climate of intolerance and bigotry that has allow just such an attack to take place.

Sadly, if Smollet did in fact lie about what happened to him (and right now it’s looking more and more like he did), he has made it harder for us to call out this type of behavior that he alleged happened to him, and he has dealt a blow to the progressive community and to people of conscience who are on the right side of history when it comes to these types of issues. Throw in the fact that he could be facing criminal charges, and Stevie Wonder can see that he has created one big clusterf*** for himself.

Smollet has allowed the bigoted trump supporter to say: See, I told you so, just the liberals and the fake news media jumping to conclusions again, and demonizing the MAGA crowd like they so often do.

The chirping has already started from the right, and you can expect it to get worse as we learn more about what did (or didn’t) happen that night in Chicago.

If it does turn out that this was all a hoax. I have two words for Jussie Smollet: Get help. If you wanted to raise your profile and get bigger roles, this was not the way to do it. Not only did you hurt yourself, but you hurt millions of people who had their hearts in the right place and wanted to believe you.

