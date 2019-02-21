Employment Opportunities 2-20-19

Russell Standard is a leading provider of paving materials and services for the road construction industry. We are currently looking for various positions in our corporate office located in Pittsburgh (RIDC Park).

Accounts Payable Specialist

Posting entries and balancing general or subsidiary ledgers, vendor invoices / payments, purchases, expense reports, compiling segments of monthly closings, annual reports, and other data processing. Associates degree in accounting, finance or related major required, bachelor’s degree is highly desired.

HR Administrative Assistant

Maintains personnel records and files, Acts as the first point of contact for the HR centralized inquiry system (HRSS), Responds to employee requests for information, regularly files HR related documents, Prepares new hire orientation packets and paperwork. High school diploma or equivalent required.

To apply, please visit: www.russellstandard.com/careers/

Russell Standard is an equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities encouraged to apply. Russell Standard is a drug-free workplace.

Employees must successfully complete a pre-employment drug screen and background check.

Environmental Charter School (ECS)

ECS is accepting applications for the positions of:

Chief Operating Officer

Curriculum & Professional Development Associate Director – Literacy

To learn more and to apply visit: https://ecspgh.org/careers/.

FANNY EDEL FALK LABORATORY SCHOOL

University of Pittsburgh

4060 Allequippa Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15261

www.falkschool.pitt.edu

Falk School, a coeducational K-8 school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is currently seeking full-time Elementary (4th/5th Grade Looping Classroom), Health & Physical Education Middle School (6-8) and Maker-Space/Technology Teacher (K-8) teachers for the next academic year beginning August, 2019.

For full consideration please upload materials (detailed in the complete position announcements on this site) to http://www.education.pitt.edu/facultysearch.

Review of applications will begin March 1, and continue through April 30, 2019, or until the position is filled.

The University of Pittsburgh is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and values equality of opportunity, human dignity and diversity. EEO/AA/M/F/Vets/Disabled.

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE POSITION OF

POLICE OFFICER – ALTOONA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Applications for Police Officer for the City of Altoona may be obtained from the Human Resources Department at City Hall, 1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301, Altoona, PA, weekdays between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Applicants or their designees must file completed, NOTARIZED applications with accompanying documentation NO LATER THAN NOON ON THURSDAY, February 28, 2019. Return IN PERSON OR BY MAIL to:

Human Resources Department

Altoona City Hall

1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301

Altoona, PA 16601-3491

A $25.00 processing fee (check or money order) must be paid at the time the application is filed. Applications that are incomplete for any reason will not be accepted, and will be returned to the applicant. Falsification, concealment or misrepresentation of material fact on the application form may result in disqualification. All previous applicants will be required to reapply and repeat the entire application process in order to be considered for employment.

REQUIREMENTS:

•Must pass a physical agility test scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 8:30 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must pass a written Civil Service Test to be administered on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 8:30 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must be 21 years of age on or before the date of employment.

•Must be a United States citizen.

•Must have graduated from an accredited high school or have a Graduate Equivalency Diploma (G.E.D.) acceptable to the Commission.

•Must be licensed to operate a motor vehicle in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

•Must be of high moral character and free of felony or misdemeanor convictions.

•Must be physically and mentally fit for the full duties of a Police Officer.

•Must submit to a Computerized Voice Stress Analysis (CVSA).

•Must agree to psychological and physical examinations if offered employment.

•Starting salary: up to $43,762.60

The City of Altoona is an Equal Opportunity Employer

