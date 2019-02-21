City of Pittsburgh celebrates Feb. 19 as ‘August Wilson Day’

“What better way for Pittsburgh to celebrate Black History Month, than to celebrate one of its own, August Wilson. It’s an honor.”

So said Pittsburgh Human Resources Director Janet K. Manuel as she welcomed friends and family to the Tuesday, Feb. 19 ceremony at the City-County Building declaring it “August Wilson Day” in Pittsburgh.

Mayor Bill Peduto said he could think of no one more deserving of such an honor.

“When I think of August Wilson, I think of a Pittsburgher, a guy who grew up just down the street from my aunt. A guy who grew up in poverty, taught himself to write and who presented the story of Pittsburgh to the world,” he said, before reading the lengthy proclamation, recounting Wilson’s numerous awards, insight, talent, and love of mentoring young people in the craft he honed.

It acknowledged the efforts of the August Wilson House nonprofit to restore his childhood home on Bedford Avenue in the Hill and transform it into a center for performance, learning and teaching that will anchor the rebuilding of the Hill District.

“The spirit he wrote about and the stories he told will live on,” said Mayor Peduto.

He then presented it to Wilson’s nephew, attorney Paul Ellis, who thanked the mayor, the city, his board, and everyone dedicated to preserving August Wilson’s work and legacy.

“Though many have tried to claim him as their own, no one can change the fact that he grew up in Pittsburgh,” Ellis said.

The highlight of the proclamation announcement were dramatic readings from Pittsburgh CAPA performance students Amani Howze and Jamaica Johnson—both of whom performed for Denzel Washington when he presented the August Wilson House with a $5 million gift in October 2018.

Howze, who wrote her own performance piece, said it was inspired by Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” which the school just performed. She said it took her three tries. Johnson performed a monologue from “The Piano Lesson.”

Following the proclamation, there was a reception that featured two more highlights; a monologue by actor Wali Jamal from Wilson’s “How I learned What I learned” and, as Manuel put it, the “Best barbecue in the Hill,” served after the ceremony.

