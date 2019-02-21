Business Calendar

Website Workshop

FEB. 28—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Best Techniques To Build A Website For Your Business, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. This workshop is designed to help entrepreneurs build and create a cost-effective website for their business. Building a website has now become an essential step for businesses to increase their sales. Chris Vendilli from ProFromGo will cover keeping costs down; agency, freelance and online website designers, and cost effective way to make your website stand out. Cost $49. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Training Seminar

MARCH 5—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will host Cybersecurity for Small Businesses, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. Presenter Albert Whale will cover data protection systems, data back-up & storage, who can access data, and training employees on recognizing potential breaches and attacks. Cost: $35. For details, call 412-396-6233.

Training Event

March 6—In collaboration with AARP, the Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Work for Yourself@50+, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Penn Hills Library, 1037 Stotler Rd. Pittsburgh, 15235. The workshop presents step-by-step information on how to start a business and generate additional income, as well as get access to additional resources and mentors to get started on the self-employment journey.

PowerBreakfast

MARCH 15—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pa will present Mark A. Nordenberg, former chancellor and chair of the University of Pittsburgh Institute for Politics who will discuss the institutes impact on local communities, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Rivers Club, One Oxford Center, Pittsburgh, 15222. Cost $20 for members, $30 for non-members. Call 412-392-0610 for details.

Workshop

MARCH 18—The Chatham Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship will host HR Basics For Start-up and Small Businesses, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Paramount Co-op, 233 Merchant Street, Ambridge, Pa. 15003. The workshop will cover recruitment, new-hire paperwork, policy, and benefits basics. Cost: Free, but registration is required. Call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448 for details.

Duquesne Workshop

March 20—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present First Step: Business Essentials, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. The workshop covers Business structure and formation; fictitious name registration, Employee issues, Insurance, Financing options, taxation and more. Cost: $25. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Website Seminar

March 28—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Boost Your Website’s Visibility SEO 101, 9:30 to 11: 30 a.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. In this workshop, our presenter, Chris Vendilli will talk about key techniques to optimize your website and increase your website’s visibility. Cost: $35. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: