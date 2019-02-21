Bids and Proposals 2-20-19

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY of Pittsburgh will receive bids from qualified contractors for remediation and demolition of two structures: a 3 story commercial building located at 512 Larimer Avenue and a 2 story commercial building located at 522 Larimer Avenue, and site clearing of 520 Larimer Avenue; in the Larimer neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh, and all work incidental thereto required to complete the Scattered Sites Demolition and Site Clearance Contract No. 13, until 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Tuesday, the 12th day of March, 2019, at its office, 11th floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Conference Room on the 11th floor.

Contract documents will be available after 1:00pm on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in the Engineering and Construction Department, 11th Floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, upon a non-refundable payment of TWENTY-FIVE ($25.00) DOLLARS made payable to the URA of Pittsburgh. CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY. Contract documents will not be mailed.

A certified check or bank draft payable to the order of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value), or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and an acceptable surety, in a dollar amount equal to 5% of the total bid for Demolition and Site Clearance Contract No. 13 shall be submitted for each bid. The bid submittal must include the Bid, Non-collusion Affidavit of Prime Bidder, Bid Bond, Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications, Certificate of Compliance – Section 3, and the Certificate of Minority and Women’s Participation.

Wages paid on this project shall not be less than the minimum wages determined by the U.S. Department of Labor as set forth in the Contract Documents.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally-Assisted construction contracts. The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their age, race, color, religion, disability, ancestry, national origin, age or sexual preference, gender identity, gender expression, political and/or union affiliation. Attention is called to Executive Order 11246, to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, 12 U.S.C. 1701U, and to the Section 3 Clause and Regulations set forth in 24 CFR, Part 135.

The Contractor will be required to comply with the following laws, rules and regulations:

Bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to the Equal Employment Opportunity and the participation of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises. The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh requires that all bidders complete and submit an MBE/WBE Solicitation and Commitment Statement along with the bid.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh for a period not to exceed ninety (90) days from the date of the opening of Bids for the purpose of reviewing the Bids and investigation of Bidders prior to awarding the Contract.

URBAN REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH

Robert Rubinstein

Executive Director

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA) will receive proposals for the project identified below. The contract for this work will be with the SEA. The Request for Proposals (RFP) may be obtained after the date identified below from Conor McGarvey, Email: cmcgarvey@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: (412) 475-1622.

This Advertisement applies to the following RFP:

Project: David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC) Portable 2-Way Radio and Accessory Purchase/Lease

RFP Available: Feb. 14, 2019

Time/Date/Location for Non-Mandatory Pre-Proposal Meeting: 10:00 AM Feb. 19, 2019

Time/Date/Location for Proposals: 3:00 PM Feb. 25, 2019, DLCC, SMG Admin Office – East Lobby, 1000 Ft Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time March 6, 2019.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

2019 SEWER RECONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2019-424-102-0

Work under this contract includes the Work of the Contract includes the reconstruction and relay of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) public sewer system including storm, sanitary, and combined sewer facilities as required or directed.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than February 27, 2019.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on February 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER

AND SEWER AUTHORITY

SALE OF SURPLUS

EQUIPMENT

COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

The following surplus equipment will be offered for sale to the highest bidder(s):

REQUEST FOR QUOTATION 190301 – SALE OF SURPLUS

Computers, Monitors, AV Equipment, Welders, Mowers, Chiropractor Table, Microscope

Bids are due in to the CCAC Purchasing Department no later than 2:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019.

For more information, contact Mike Cvetic at mcvetic@ccac.edu.

Community College of Allegheny County

Purchasing Department

800 Allegheny Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1041 – Electrical Construction for Network Infrastructure Upgrades – Boyce and North Campuses

A mandatory pre-bid meeting and site-visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The assembly point will be Boyce Campus Security Office, inside front entrance, 595 Beatty Rd., Monroeville, PA 15146. The group will then proceed to North Campus.

Due date: 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Thursday, February 28, 2019

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

Development and Professional Advisory

Services Consultant

ARMDC RFP #2019-26

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation (ARMDC) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Development and Professional Advisory Services Consultant

The documents will be available no later than February 11, 2019 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., March 8, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Chief Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Conference Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

February 21, 2019

2:00 P.M.

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

ARMDC has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

President & CEO

Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation

ARMDC & HACP conduct business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on March 5, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Pittsburgh Clayton

Restroom Renovations

Electrical Prime, REBID

Pgh. Colfax K-8

Air Conditioning

Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Colfax K-8 and Westinghouse Academy 6-12

Pool Filtration Repairs

Plumbing Prime

Pgh. Minadeo PreK-5

Unit Ventilators and Air Conditioning

General, Plumbing/Fire Protection, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Various Schools and Buildings

Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on February 4, 2019 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The Washington County Housing Authority will receive separate, sealed bids for the following prime contract with the Authority:

FIRE TANK REMOVAL

BENTLEY TOWER

BENTLEYVILLE, PA

COMM. 119

A certified check or bank draft payable to the Washington County Housing Authority, a US Government Bond or satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid.

Bids will be received no later than 1:30PM/EST, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2019 at Washington County Housing Authority, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin Street, Washington, PA 15301 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be held by the Housing Authority for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days prior to contract award.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 9:00AM/EST, WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2019. Interested parties are to meet at the Project Site, 304 Washington Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

Plans, specifications and contract documents may be examined at the following location:

Pennsylvania Builders Exchange

Pittsburgh, PA

http://www.pbe.org

A CD containing Specs, Plans and Contract Documents may be obtained through the office of the Architect, Shaeffer & Madama, Inc., 57 Fourteenth Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 upon receipt of a $25.00 nonrefundable check and valid email address. For more information, contact susieb@shaeffer-madama.com.

The work to be performed under this contract is a Section 3 Project under provisions of the Housing & Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, and must, to the greatest extent feasible, provide opportunities for training and employment for lower-income residents of the project and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are located in, or owned by, Washington County residents. Particular attention is directed to requirements of Executive Order 11246, 11625 and 12138, as well as Section 3 requirements, as set forth in the Specifications.

The Washington County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any informality in the bidding.

STEPHEN K. HALL

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

