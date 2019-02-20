Sports
Serena back in top 10 after giving birth, Osaka tops rankings

Serena Williams (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

LONDON (AP) — Serena Williams has returned to the top 10 in the tennis rankings for the first time since taking a break to have her first child.

Williams dropped as low as 491st upon her return to competition in March 2018 but is up to No. 10 after reaching two Grand Slam finals since, losing to Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon and Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open.

Williams hasn’t played since her quarterfinal loss to Karolina Pliskova at last month’s Australian Open, but she still overtook Caroline Wozniacki. The Danish player’s points from reaching last year’s Doha semifinals expired this week.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka kisses her trophy the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at Melbourne’s Brighton Beach following her win over Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the women’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

