“Salary History Box” Requirement Banned on City of Atlanta Applications

The City of Atlanta has removed the salary history question on employment applications in an effort to ensure fair hiring practices.

“The City of Atlanta has taken a critical step toward the elimination of pay discrimination by removing salary history questions on employment applications,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Too often, salary history can trap employees in an unfair earnings cycle based on history rather than their skill set. Now, employees can be compensated based on their qualifications, experience and merit. Closing the wage gap and prioritizing equal pay policies helps ensure Citywide economic parity and moves us closer to a more equitable One Atlanta.”

Studies have shown that on average, women earn 80 cents for every dollar their male counterpart earns. For women of color, the wage gap is even more disparate. Black women on average earn 62 cents for every dollar their white male counterpart earns. For Latinas, the gap is 53 cents for every dollar—or 47 percent less.

Mayor Bottoms’ move to remove salary history questions from the City’s hiring practices builds upon Atlanta’s decision to ban a requirement for people with criminal convictions to disclose that information job applications in 2014.

The mandated change to employment applications has been updated in print and online. The Office of Human Resources will also remove the salary history question from verbal interviews and employment screenings.

