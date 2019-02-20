Fourteen months ago, Pittsburgh City Council set aside $2 million to support early childhood education in the city. On Tuesday, officials introduced a plan for how the money can be spent.

What exactly will the pot of money provide? Why did it take this long to come up with a plan? And how does it factor into the city’s goal of universal pre-K, where all families would have access to high-quality preschool?Simply put, the new plan means child care facilities located in the city will be able to apply for city money to fund projects that could elevate their status on a state quality rating system, called STARS [Standards, Training/Professional Development, Assistance, Resources and Support]. The STARS ratings range from one to four.

Higher ratings allow facilities to earn more state funding per child they supervise. Projects that can affect STARS ratings could come in many forms, from capital projects like fixing windows and roofs or building fences to operational costs like the purchase of curriculum material and providing professional development for staff.

At the Catholic Youth Association in Lawrenceville, for example, additional funding could allow them to start building a new neighborhood playground or replace some worn-out equipment.

Tiffini Simoneaux, the city’s early childhood manager, said in August that it was important to help child care facilities move up in the STARS system so that they could access additional state money.

“In some ways, we’re leaving money on the table by not having the number of [high-quality] programs,” Simoneaux said.

https://www.publicsource.org/pittsburgh-has-2-million-to-spend-on-early-education-how-it-factors-into-universal-pre-k-goals-and-why-a-spending-plan-took-14-months/