Pittsburgh has $2 million to spend on early education. How it factors into universal pre-K goals and why a spending plan took 14 months.

Higher ratings allow facilities to earn more state funding per child they supervise. Projects that can affect STARS ratings could come in many forms, from capital projects like fixing windows and roofs or building fences to operational costs like the purchase of curriculum material and providing professional development for staff.
At the Catholic Youth Association in Lawrenceville, for example, additional funding could allow them to start building a new neighborhood playground or replace some worn-out equipment.
Tiffini Simoneaux, the city’s early childhood manager, said in August that it was important to help child care facilities move up in the STARS system so that they could access additional state money.
“In some ways, we’re leaving money on the table by not having the number of [high-quality] programs,” Simoneaux said.
