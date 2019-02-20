Business
HomeBusiness

Governor sets up group to help create jobs, train workers

10 reads
Leave a comment

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his budget address for the 2019-20 fiscal year to a joint session of the Pennsylvania House and Senate in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new entity is in place to improve Pennsylvania’s employment climate and help workers get training to fill existing job openings.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an executive order that establishes the Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center.

The center is designed to improve coordination between employers and economic development efforts as part of a workforce initiative Wolf outlined in his annual budget address earlier this month.

The Wolf administration says examples of employment barriers it wants to lower are transportation and child care needs.

House Republicans say they’re making a priority of related bills that deal with small business loans, professional training, licensing and job creation tax credits.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close