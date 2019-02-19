Metro
HomeMetro

The City of Pittsburgh honors the contributions of African Americans

98 reads
Leave a comment

JOHN L. FORD, the former director of the Heinz History Center’s Education Division, was given a proclamation during a Feb. 5 event celebrating the opening of the exhibit, “Enslavement & Freedom: Early African-American Life in Pittsburgh.” The exhibit is on display in the lobby of the City-County Building, Downtown, through the end of February. (Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello)

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close