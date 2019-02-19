The City of Pittsburgh honors the contributions of African Americans

JOHN L. FORD, the former director of the Heinz History Center’s Education Division, was given a proclamation during a Feb. 5 event celebrating the opening of the exhibit, “Enslavement & Freedom: Early African-American Life in Pittsburgh.” The exhibit is on display in the lobby of the City-County Building, Downtown, through the end of February. (Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello)
ARTIFACTS ON DISPLAY at the City-County Building, pictured above and to the right.
JOHN L. FORD, who grew up in Homewood in the 1960s, with his proclamation from the City of Pittsburgh, Feb. 5.
MAYOR BILL PEDUTO, JOHN L. FORD (Photos by J.L. Martello)