Could Pittsburgh’s proposed gun control bills disproportionately impact Black residents?

Since Pittsburgh’s leaders vowed to pass gun control legislation after the Tree of Life shooting, local debate has largely focused on friction between pro-gun groups and officials hoping to

But as the bills near a vote at Pittsburgh City Council, Rev. De Neice Welch, president of the Pennsylvania Interfaith Impact Network, explains a far different concern.“Any ordinance like this… always lands on the backs of young African-Americans,” Welch said broadly about gun control laws. “Always.”

She generally supports gun control measures after the Oct. 27 mass shooting that left 11 people dead in a Squirrel Hill synagogue. Welch’s concerns about over-policing are based on scenarios where police across the country overreact when a Black resident is seen holding a cell phone or raising a fist.

“The phrase, ‘I’m in fear for my life,’ has literally given [officers] permission to fire at will,” Welch said.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/could-pittsburghs-proposed-gun-control-bills-disproportionately-impact-black-residents/