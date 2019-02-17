Coming Soon: ‘Mr. Jacob’—A Christian Comedy Film

Renewed Minds Media Group is soon to release its new Christian Comedy film, based in Pittsburgh, entitled “Mr. Jacob.”

It was created by Pittsburgh native James “JRMiah” Hudson, Gary “Gwizdom” Coleman and Marcus Ptomey.

The movie will premiere at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Southside Works Cinema. For more details and ticket information, call 412-482-8637, or 412-853-3598.

“Our hopes for ‘Mr. Jacob’ goes beyond being funny. We want to ultimately shine light on God’s grace, mercy, and salvation for the world,” said the movie’s creators in a statement.

Courier photographer J.L. Martello recently attended a filming session for the movie, and captured photos of the participants in action.

