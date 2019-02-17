Channing L. Moreland earns doctoral degree, appointed asst. professor at Pitt

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Channing L. (Porter) Moreland, Ed.D., a native of Penn Hills and graduate of Penn Hills High School, recently earned a doctorate degree in leadership and administration from Point Park University.

She was then appointed clinical assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh, Department of Rehabilitation Science and Technology, Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling.

“By earning a doctoral degree, I am showing young Black girls that obtaining this level of success is not out of their reach,” Dr. Moreland said in a release provided to the Courier. “I have a duty to mentor young people and give back to my community. The Ed.D. degree in leadership and administration has opened so many doors for me that would have been closed without it.”

Michael McCue, Ph.D., professor and director, Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Program, University of Pittsburgh, said the following about Dr. Moreland: “Dr. Moreland’s blend of clinical skills and experience, coupled with her program management skills, made her a uniquely qualified prospective faculty member. Since her recent appointment, her leadership talents and qualities, developed and honed through her Point Park University doctoral training, have made her an immediate asset to our clinical and teaching mission at Pitt.”

Dr. Moreland resides in Monroeville with her husband, Dion Moreland.

