Kyle’s Hope presents ‘An Evening in Paris’ (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Feb. 13)

When Kyle Flint was born, doctors said he would not live beyond 6 months due to a severe heart condition, but today Kyle is still alive and is 22 years old and living in a nursing home. He still has to have surgeries that are very expensive. In order to bring awareness to children with special needs Kyle’s Hope was developed. His mother, Dr. Staci Flint, said at Kyle’s Hope Ministry, “We are driven by a single goal; to do our part in making the lives of others the best that they can be. Our decision making process is informed by experience, comprehensive intake and evaluation, and detailed individual service plans. We strive to help others build productive lives and make a positive impact for all in the way that God would have for them.”

On Jan. 27, Kyle’s Hope Ministries held “An Evening In Paris” at the Teamsters Union Hall on Butler Street. The evening featured The Tubby Daniels Band, The Bill Henry Band and Harold Hayes, formerly of KDKA, as emcee. Reverend Dr. Jermaine McKinley introduced Hayes and gave cheerful opening remarks. Over 100 people came out to support Kyle’s Hope, sponsors included Federal Home Loan Bank and members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. Malachi Pugh from State Representative Ed Gainey’s office spoke briefly on Gainey’s behalf.

Staci and James Flint thanked the group for attending and shared the story of Kyle and their ministry that offers support services for all needs via food and clothing drives, life coaching, empowerment and support groups.(www.kyleshope.org.)

