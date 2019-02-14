Put up your Dukes! And the Grammy Awards rocked! (Feb. 13)

:10—And that’s what Duquesne University did a short time ago when they hosted a reunion with their all-time greatest players. Headed up by the one-time Duquesne scoring machine, AKA Baron “BB” Flenory, the once-nationally recognized basketball program called home their favorite sons to reunite on the court once again. As I previously stated in an earlier article, as we celebrate the remembrance of the Pitt basketball program…and understandably so, there was a time if you didn’t have a ticket to a Duquesne hoop game you were left on the outside looking in.

Featured here at halftime of a recent Duke game at the Palumbo Center are the legends of the game. Most notable in center front “Stormin Normin” Nixon—2-time NBA world champion with the L.A. Lakers, next to him Tommy Pipkins, to the left of center in the white cap BB Flenory—Europe’s national champion and Boston Celtic draft selection, representing his dad, Chuck Cooper III—the son of the legendary Chuck Cooper, the first Black man to play in the NBA, along the line Andy Sisinni, Jeff Baldwin, Barnett Harris, Fred Moon, the legendary (Bear wrestling) Nelson twins, Garry and Barry, Bruce Atkins—NBA draft selection, John Moore and Aliquippa’s finest Jarrett “The Jewel” Durham—NBA draft selection by the Detroit Pistons and player with the New York Nets of the ABA. “Shoo Shoo – Rah Rah!!”

:09—Speaking of Duquesne University…and I was…please be reminded that a move is underway to induct the legendary Chuck Cooper into the NBA Hall of Fame. Hard to imagine that the “Jackie Robinson” of the NBA is not already in. Know what you can…do what you can!?!?

:08—Stay with me now! To that point, Duquesne University has not missed a beat doing the right thing. After various ceremonies for Mr. Cooper on and around campus including the naming of a building, the university and the athletic department will once again host the Chuck Cooper Classic Game on Saturday, Feb. 16 at noon at the A.J. Palumbo Center as they take on George Washington to maintain status in the A-10 conference.

:07—As you know, I’ve been known to drift a bit. So this just in—the Grammy’s rocked…Alicia Keys is fine!…Jennifer Lopez is super-fine!!…Diana Ross and Smokey were fantastic and the show’s opening was…well…Ooh Na-Na, Havana! (Camila Cabello – she’s fine, too!)

:06—Staying with the entertainment info I know you love and want. Here’s your movie update. “The Upside” (3 basketballs), “What Men Want” (3 1/2 basketballs), “Green Book” (4 1/2 basketballs, almost five), “Cold Pursuit” (1 basketball only because I am a nice guy). The only thing worse than what Liam Neeson said about killing Black people, is his movie. The movie should be “Taken!”

:05—The great Lindsay Vonn finished her historic career as the best female skier of all time with a Bronze Medal in the World Championship Downhill competition.

:04—OK, OK, my Lakers got smashed by the 76ers 143-120 on Sunday, Feb. 10. But remember, LeBron is not back to full strength yet. Rondo is still out. Don’t forget it’s not how you START, IT’S HOW YOU FINISH!

:03—In case you missed it, the Alliance of American Football League kicked off this weekend to warm reviews. A throwback to hard-hitting football with an open door on quarterbacks may catch on. Heck, there’s room for everyone.

:02—“Champions Live” Sports Talk Show is back. Catch the show on Thursday, Feb. 14 at the Savoy Restaurant at 6 p.m. Free parking, free admission, food and drinks and a lot of sports talk.

Feb. 14—The Year in Review show starring Brian Cook, Kevin Cameron, Jim Frazier, Aubrey Bruce, Ken Ogilvie, Keith Davis, Bill Neal and special guest Chris Moore.

Thursday, Feb. 21—a salute to the Penn Hills Football Team – State Champions

Thursday, Feb. 28—a salute to the Aliquippa Football Team – State Champions

(Every Thursday– 6 to 8 p.m.–Family residents all are welcome–call 412-628-4856 for information)

:01—Start your revolution to get Trump out of office…NOW! And remember the revolution will not be televised.

:00—GAME OVER!

