Public Notices 2-13-19

Notice of Availability

for Public Review and Comment and

Public Hearing

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

2019 Housing Choice Voucher Administrative Plan

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) is revising the Housing Choice Voucher Administrative Plan.

The proposed revisions will be available for review from February 11, 2019 to March 13, 2019, at the HACP Housing Choice Voucher Department, 200 Ross St., 7th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219; the HACP website: http://www.hacp.org; and at HACP Operations Department, 200 Ross Street, 6th Floor.

Written comments on the proposed revisions must be addressed to “HCV – Administrative Plan” at 200 Ross St., 7th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219 and must be received by close of business (5:00 p.m.) on March 13, 2019.

A public hearing to receive comments on the plan will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. and at 5:00 p.m. at 200 Ross St., 9th floor Board Room.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistance or alternative formats, or wishing to submit comments in alternative formats, can contact the Disability Compliance Office at 412-456-5282, ext. 1; TTY 412-201-5384.

