Field Negro: The aggrieved

There are some things in life that get really old. Like hearing White people (some, not all) complain about why Black folks have to have their own month, their own colleges, their own television channel, and so on. Why are they so special? Goes the old refrain. If we are all equal and one America, why do they have to have their own separate categories for stuff?
It featured all the First World tribulations and problems that the newest aggrieved class in America has to face. Like the #MeToo Movement, diversity, toxic masculinity, social media, and being a trump supporter in a divided America. Oh the horror! It’s just getting tougher and tougher to be a white male these days. I suppose White Male Month, White male television, and White male [pick a category], can’t be too far behind. I mean this is just what we needed during Black History Month, another profile of the White male point of view.
I don’t know, maybe a profile of a Black kid trying to make it in life while navigating the daily struggles of living with a single parent in an age where you can get shot just walking to the store would have been nice. I mean given that it’s Black History Month and all. For the record, the right isn’t too thrilled with the article, either.
True confession, I subscribe to Esquire Magazine, because I usually like their articles and their features. Unfortunately I have come to learn that they are just as tone deaf and clueless when it comes to what really matters in our society, and to the feelings and concerns of underrepresented groups as all the other white washed editorial rooms out there.
“Percy’s story follows Morgan, a quiet high school senior who likes the Green Bay Packers and hanging out with his girlfriend, isn’t crazy about school but has pulled up his grades over the years, and hopes to work at a local water plant after graduation and become an environmental scientist.
Morgan is not overly political – saying he’s not one of the “White guys who all hang out with their trucks and guns and say, ‘Heil Trump’ and all that” – but considers himself a moderate with some conservative views that have gotten him heat at school.
1 Pic from Esquire Magazine.