Employment Opportunities – Computer Professional

Software Engineer

Excellerent Technology Solutions (Pittsburgh, PA) seeks a Software Engineer to analyze new changes in software programs for each quarterly initiative and raise queries related to gaps. Code, design, develop, and write computer programs as per the business requirement utilizing Kronos software, SQL server, Java, Restful APIs. Perform test scripting. Test data execution; defect tracking; defect triaging; and test reporting. Provide production and administration of post-production support, production validation, production defect, fixing the defects, user training, implementation, and support. Requires a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Electronic/Instr. Engr. and 5 years of experience as a Software Engineer. Travel or relocation to various worksites within/out PA required.

Please mail resumes to: HR Manager, Excellerent Technology Solutions, 875 Greentree Rd., 7 Parkway Center, Suite 104, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15220.

