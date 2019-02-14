Employment Opportunities 2-13-19

Head Varsity Girls’

Volleyball Coach

The Avonworth School District is seeking a Head Varsity Girls’ Volleyball Coach and two Assistant Varsity Track Coaches for the 2018-2019 School Year. Current clearances required. Submit resume and clearances by March 1, 2019 to Mr. Tim Giel, A.D., 304 Josephs Lane, Pgh., PA 15237. EOE

Associate Internal

Auditor

Port Authority is seeking an Associate Internal Auditor responsible for conducting and documenting moderately complex audit projects. Makes material contributions to the report of audit findings, including the development of recommendations for the correction of unsatisfactory conditions, improvement of operations, reduction of costs, or the increases of revenues.

Essential Functions:

•Plans and executes moderately complex audit assignments, conducts reviews of portions of extensive audit assignments, prepares work papers to document audit procedures, findings and recommendations in accordance with recognized professional standards.

•Assists in conducting reviews of assigned organizational and functional activities.

•Assists in the performance of special reviews at the request of Internal Audit management.

•Assists in determining the direction and scope of the proposed audit effort.

•Assists in the survey of functions and activities in assigned areas to determine the nature of operations, and the adequacy of systems of control.

•Assists in making oral or written presentations to audit management during and at conclusion of the project.

•This job description is not meant to be all-inclusive. It reflects management’s assignment of essential job functions, which are subject to change at any time. Percentages are approximate and subject to change based on specific business needs.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or directly related field from an accredited school.

•Minimum of two (2) years auditing experience.

•Must travel to local Port Authority locations, minimal overnight travel and occasional evenings and weekends as needed to perform audits.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Microsoft Windows, Word and Excel.

Preferred attributes:

•CIA, CFE, CPA or other related professional certification program that would enhance the performance of their internal auditor duties.

•Information Technology audit skills.

•Experience with business process improvement.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Janet Brunner

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

jobs@portauthority.org

EOE

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE POSITION OF

POLICE OFFICER – ALTOONA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Applications for Police Officer for the City of Altoona may be obtained from the Human Resources Department at City Hall, 1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301, Altoona, PA, weekdays between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Applicants or their designees must file completed, NOTARIZED applications with accompanying documentation NO LATER THAN NOON ON THURSDAY, February 28, 2019. Return IN PERSON OR BY MAIL to:

Human Resources Department

Altoona City Hall

1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301

Altoona, PA 16601-3491

A $25.00 processing fee (check or money order) must be paid at the time the application is filed. Applications that are incomplete for any reason will not be accepted, and will be returned to the applicant. Falsification, concealment or misrepresentation of material fact on the application form may result in disqualification. All previous applicants will be required to reapply and repeat the entire application process in order to be considered for employment.

REQUIREMENTS:

•Must pass a physical agility test scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 8:30 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must pass a written Civil Service Test to be administered on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 8:30 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must be 21 years of age on or before the date of employment.

•Must be a United States citizen.

•Must have graduated from an accredited high school or have a Graduate Equivalency Diploma (G.E.D.) acceptable to the Commission.

•Must be licensed to operate a motor vehicle in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

•Must be of high moral character and free of felony or misdemeanor convictions.

•Must be physically and mentally fit for the full duties of a Police Officer.

•Must submit to a Computerized Voice Stress Analysis (CVSA).

•Must agree to psychological and physical examinations if offered employment.

•Starting salary: up to $43,762.60

The City of Altoona is an Equal Opportunity Employer

FANNY EDEL FALK

LABORATORY SCHOOL

University of Pittsburgh

4060 Allequippa Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15261

http://www.falkschool.pitt.edu

Falk School, a coeducational K-8 school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is currently seeking full-time Elementary (4th/5th Grade Looping Classroom), Health & Physical Education Middle School (6-8) and Maker-Space/Technology Teacher (K-8) teachers for the next academic year beginning August, 2019.

For full consideration please upload materials (detailed in the complete position announcements on this site) to http://www.education.pitt.edu/facultysearch.

Review of applications will begin March 1, and continue through April 30, 2019, or until the position is filled.

The University of Pittsburgh is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and values equality of opportunity, human dignity and diversity. EEO/AA/M/F/Vets/Disabled.

