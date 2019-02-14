Business Calendar

PowerBreakfast

FEB. 15—The African American Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly PowerBreakfast, 7:30-9 a.m. at the Rivers Club in One Oxford Center, Downtown. Guest speaker Partenrs4Work CEO Earl Buford will discuss how the agency delivers innovative solutions for businesses and job seekers in Allegheny County. Cost: $20, $30 for non-members. For more information, call 412-392-0610.

Training Event

FEB. 19—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present First Step: Business Start-up Essentials, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. The workshop covers Business structure and formation; fictitious name registration, Employee issues, Insurance, Financing options, taxation and more. Cost: $25. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Website Workshop

FEB. 28—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Best Techniques To Build A Website For Your Business, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. This workshop is designed to help entrepreneurs build and create a cost-effective website for their business. Building a website has now become an essential step for businesses to increase their sales. Chris Vendilli from ProFromGo will cover keeping costs down; agency, freelance and online website designers, and cost effective way to make your website stand out. Cost $49. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Training Event

March 6—In collaboration with AARP, the Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Work for Yourself@50+, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Penn Hills Library, 1037 Stotler Rd. Pittsburgh, 15235. The workshop presents step-by-step information on how to start a business and generate additional income, as well as get access to additional resources and mentors to get started on the self-employment journey.

Workshop

March 20—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present First Step: Business Essentials, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. The workshop covers Business structure and formation; fictitious name registration, Employee issues, Insurance, Financing options, taxation and more. Cost: $25. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Website Seminar

March 28—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Boost Your Website’s Visibility SEO 101, 9:30 to 11: 30 a.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. In this workshop, our presenter, Chris Vendilli will talk about key techniques to optimize your website and increase your website’s visibility. Cost: $35. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

