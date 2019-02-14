Bids and Proposals 2-13-19

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT

CORPORATION

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

Development and

Professional Advisory

Services Consultant

ARMDC RFP #2019-26

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation (ARMDC) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Development and Professional Advisory Services Consultant

The documents will be available no later than February 11, 2019 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., March 8, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Chief Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Conference Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

February 21, 2019

2:00 P.M.

The Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

ARMDC has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

President & CEO

Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation

ARMDC & HACP conduct business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

INVITATION FOR BIDS:

The Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is requesting bids from qualified contractors for RECONFIGURATION AND RETROFIT OF WILMERDING APARTMENTS – PHASE 2 (RE-BID). The Allegheny County Housing Authority encourages responses from small and/or certified Minority; Women; Disadvantaged and Veteran owned firms, as well as firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA.

LOCATION: 314 COMMERCE STREET WILMERDING, PA 15148

CONTRACT: #ACHA-1599 (RE-BID) – 1/GC – GENERAL CONTRACTOR; 2/HC – HVAC CONTRACTOR; 3/PC – PLUMBING CONTRACTOR; 4/EC – ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR; 5/EL – ELEVATOR CONTRACTOR; 6/AA – ASBESTOS ABATEMENT CONTRACTOR

DOCUMENTS: Drawings and Specifications will be on file after TUESDAY/FEBRUARY 12, 2019 on the Pittsburgh Builder’s Exchange, or the McGraw-Hill websites, and Complete Contract Documents may be obtained at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or by contacting the ACHA at 412-402-2464 or email ajamrom@achsng.com.

FEE: A non-refundable fee is required for each set of paper Contract Documents (certified check or money order only) $75, $15 for CDs or no charge for emailed documents (If Applicable). NOTE! A FedEx or UPS Number will be required for any Contract Documents needing to be delivered.

MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE: WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 20, 2019, AT 10:00AM in the Allegheny County Housing Authority Board Room 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

BIDS DUE: 2:00 PM local time on TUESDAY MARCH 5, 2019 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority Board Room 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Compliance is required with the Davis-Bacon Act and other Federal Labor Standard Provisions; Title VI and other applicable provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; the Department of Labor Equal Opportunity Clause (41 CFR 60-1.4); Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974; Executive Order 11625 (Utilization of Minority Business Enterprise); Executive Order 12138 (Utilization of Female Business Enterprise); in compliance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990; the Allegheny County MBE/WBE Program enacted July 1981, which sets forth goals of 13 percent Minority and 2 percent Female Business Enterprise; and the Allegheny County Ordinance #6867-12, setting forth goals of 5 percent Veteran-Owned Small Businesses.

Further, notice is hereby given that this is a Section 3 Project under the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, (as amended) and must to the greatest extent feasible, utilize lower income residents for employment and training opportunities and Section 3 Business concerns and all contracts and subcontracts for this project shall contain the “Section 3 Clause” as set forth in 24 CFR, Part 135.38. Moreover, compliance is required by the prime contractor and all subcontractors with the document entitled Federal General Conditions that is included with the bid materials furnished, these Federal General Conditions to be incorporated by reference into all construction contracts between operating agency and contractor, contractor and subcontractor(s), and subcontractor(s) and lower tiered subcontractor(s).

Frank Aggazio

Executive Director

Allegheny County Housing Authority

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

INVITATION FOR BID

Contract No. ACHA-1605, Appliance Supply Program

The Allegheny County Housing Authority is requesting Bids from qualified firms to provide appliance as per specifications for its locations throughout Allegheny County.

Invitation for Bids and Contract Documents are on file and may be obtained at no charge from the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or by contacting Guy Phillips @ gphillips@achsng.com, 412-402-2435.

There is not a pre-bid conference scheduled in conjunction with this IFB. Bid submittals are due no later than 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

The Authority encourages responses from §3 business concerns, small firms, minority firms and firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA. The Allegheny County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH (CITY), THE URBAN

REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH (URA), AND THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH (HACP)

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR 412 BOULEVARD OF THE ALLIES

RFP#125-08-19

The City of Pittsburgh (City), the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) (collectively, the City, URA, and HACP are referred to as the “Co-Owners”), hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Property Management for 412 Boulevard of the Allies

RFP #125-08-19

The documents will be available no later than January 28, 2019 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on February 20, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

412 Boulevard of the Allies

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Thursday February 7, 2019

at 10:00 AM

The City of Pittsburgh (City), the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

FEBRUARY 11, 2019

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, Room 104, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA., will receive separate and sealed Bids until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, and a representative of the Department of Public Works will open and read the Proposals in the Gold Room, Room 410, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA., one-half hour later, 11:30 A.M., for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

2018B CAPITAL BRIDGE REPAIR CONTRACT

VARIOUS BRIDGES

WITHIN VARIOUS MUNICIPALITIES

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. AA00-2018B

As a prospective bidder please note the following general Project information regarding Pre-Bid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual and Drawings for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.

PRE-BID INFORMATION: View the Proposal, Specifications and Drawings at the Office of the Contract Manager, Room 504, County Office Building, Pittsburgh, PA. The non-refundable charge for the Proposal and a disc containing the Specifications and Drawings is $107.00 including sales tax. The Contract Manager will accept only check or money order to the “COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY” in that amount and WILL NOT ACCEPT CASH OR EXTEND CREDIT.

The Department of Public Works will hold a Pre-Bid Meeting on February 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Room 505 County Office Building.

Further details of this Project, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions are available on the Allegheny County Website (www.alleghenycounty.us); click Government, Public Works and Facilities Management, Public Works, Bids and Proposals.

Chelsa Wagner

Controller

County of Allegheny

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time March 6, 2019.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

2019 MANHOLE AND POINT REPAIR CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2019-OPS-101-0

Work under this contract includes the Work of the Contract includes the repair of existing sewers or installation of manholes, catch basins, and inlets of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) public sewer system including storm, sanitary, and combined sewer facilities as required or directed.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than February 27, 2019.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on February 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

SITE EROSION ABATEMENT AT ALL HACP COMMUNITIES

IFB#300-04-19

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Site Erosion Abatement at All HACP Communities

IFB#300-04-19

The documents will be available no later than February 4, 2019 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 A.M. on February 22, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquires should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

February 14, 2019

10:00 AM

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on February 27, 2019 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B109102 Pre-Fabricated Fare Booths

B190104A Transit Advertising Installation Service

B190105A Wide Area Network Fiber Connectivity

B190107A Diesel Exhaust Fluid

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am February 13, 2019 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within five (5) business days of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on March 5, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Pittsburgh Clayton

Restroom Renovations

Electrical Prime, REBID

Pgh. Colfax K-8

Air Conditioning

Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Colfax K-8 and Westinghouse Academy 6-12

Pool Filtration Repairs

Plumbing Prime

Pgh. Minadeo PreK-5

Unit Ventilators and Air Conditioning

General, Plumbing/Fire Protection, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Various Schools and Buildings

Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on February 4, 2019 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

Invitation for Bids

Sealed bids for the Washington Township VFC Social Hall Project will be received in the office of Benjamin Holland, BUTLER COUNTY CONTROLLER, FLOOR 5, COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER, 124 WEST DIAMOND STREET, whose mailing address is P.O. BOX 1208, BUTLER, PA 16003, on or before 2:00pm, March 5, 2019. All Bids must be plainly marked Bid – Washington Township VFC Social Hall Project on the outside of the envelope.

All bids will be publicly opened and read at the Public Agenda Setting Meeting of the Butler County Board of Commissioners on March 6, 2019 at 10:00am, in the Commissioner Public Meeting Room located on Floor 1 of the County Government Center, Butler, PA 16001.

Bids will be received for the following:

Contract 1/2019 Washington Township VFC Social Hall removal of architectural barriers according to the specifications in the bid package.

Plans, specifications and bid documents are available at GIBSON-THOMAS ENGINEERING, 1004 Ligonier Street, Eiseman Building, 5th Floor, PO Box 853, Latrobe PA 15650, between 8:00 am and 5:00pm upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $75.00 for each set of bid documents. Contact Gibson-Thomas Engineering with questions at 724-539-8562 or to have the documents mailed to you.

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a bidder’s bond, or certified check or cashier’s check, in favor of the County of Butler, in the amount of not less than ten percent. The County of Butler reserves the right to waive any informality in and to accept or reject any and all bids or any part of any bid. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days.

Prevailing wages established under the Davis-Bacon Act will apply to this contract. The contract documents contain requirements addressing prevailing labor wage rates, labor standards, nondiscrimination in hiring practices, goal for minority and female participation, MBE and WBE participation, participation by Section 3 residents and businesses and related matters.

BOARD OF BUTLER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Leslie Osche, Chairman

Kim Geyer

Kevin Boozel

Attest:

Lori Altman

Director of Human Resources/Chief Clerk

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: