The Window Study research opportunity at the University of Pittsburgh is seeking people who are at least 18 years-old, currently not pregnant or have had a baby in the last six months and who delivered a baby at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in 2008 or 2009. The goal of the study is to find out whether pregnancy characteristics can provide clues about later heart health in women.

Women who delivered at Magee have stored medical information, specifically data related to the condition of the placenta—a temporary organ that develops during pregnancy to provide oxygen and nutrients to the baby, while also removing waste products. The condition of the placenta may be able to provide insight into the heart health later in life. Researchers hope that by using placental health as a window into heart health that they can develop better ways to predict and treat heart disease in women.

The study involves a 1.5-hour visit followed by seven days of at-home blood pressure monitoring. Compensation and an at-home heart monitor is provided for people who participate.

Link to the study: https://pittplusme.org or search the Pitt+Me registry for the Window Study.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: