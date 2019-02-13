The Duquesne Family Support Center is working to reduce the Black infant mortality rate in the City of Duquesne through its program Bond of Love.

Duquesne’s population is 57.9 percent African American. The city has one family medicine doctor and weekly visits from the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile. Otherwise, limited health resources are available.

A health care facility is about two miles away from Duquesne; however, its location, via public transportation, requires parents with children in tow to catch two buses.

The Bond of Love program goals are for 100 percent of the mothers in the program to carry their babies to at least 37 weeks gestation and to initiate and continue breastfeeding for three months.

The Bond of Love program hopes to expand to include mothers from other communities throughout Allegheny County.

For more information about Bond of Love, please contact Denise Hill at dhill@ulpgh.org.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: