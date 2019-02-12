CORO celebrates 20 years of leadership development with Anniversary Gala, MLK Awards

The Coro Center for Civic Leadership celebrated 20 years of leadership development in the region with its 20th Anniversary Gala + Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Awards, Feb. 2, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Downtown.

At the 20th Anniversary Gala, Coro presented four MLK Jr., Leadership Awards: Individual Leadership Award, Young Leadership Award, Coro Alumni Leadership Award, and Organizational Leadership Award. Awards went to those who have made significant accomplishments towards the common good by modeling Dr. King’s fundamentally inclusive approach to leadership.

Winners: Jasiri X (Individual Leadership Award), Leon Ford (Young Leader Award), Duane Binion (Alumni Leadership Award), 1 Hood Media (Organizational Leadership Award)

Finalists: Dean Richards, Tye Clarke, Jenna Baron, Kenya Boswell, Sloane Davidson, Nazareth Prep and Focus Pittsburgh.

At the event, Coro Pittsburgh President and CEO Sabrina Saunders Mosby challenged the audience, “to listen to our youth and acknowledge their leadership capabilities and to be active citizens that work to guarantee justice for all.”

The Coro Center for Civic Leadership (Coro Pittsburgh) is a non-profit, non-partisan educational institute supported by alumni, other individuals, corporations, and foundations.

