CCAC’s Ebony English selected to prestigious review board

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Ebony English, professor of Social Work at CCAC Allegheny Campus, has been selected to serve on the Editorial Review Board for the International Journal of Innovative Teaching and Learning in Higher Education. During her two-year term, which starts this month, she will review scholarly manuscripts, including research, instructional and review articles. English resides in the North Hills community of Adams Township, located in Gibsonia.

The new International Journal of Innovative Teaching and Learning in Higher Education focuses on improving higher education pedagogy across all content areas, educational institutions and instructional delivery domains. She is hoping her participation on the board will enable her to help create a similar journal for CCAC

“This will give me additional insight into cutting edge research and pedagogy as well as what people are doing in their teaching and learning centers,” said English in a release, who has been with CCAC since 2005.

English will concurrently begin her appointment this month as CCAC’s first Endowed Professor for Teaching and Learning. The new position was developed to facilitate the creation of leading-edge curricula and instructional methodologies for the faculty and students of CCAC. The goal of the position is to place into the hands of faculty the knowledge, skills and tools needed to apply advanced pedagogical techniques to classes and programs across the college.

“This is an important new position, and Dr. English has an infectious enthusiasm for the role,” said Dr. Stuart Blacklaw, CCAC provost and executive vice president, in a release.

English holds a master’s degree in social work and a doctorate in criminology. In addition, she will complete a Master of Science in Education—Learning Design & Technology next summer.

