Spokesman: Cosby’s wife, children haven’t seen him in prison

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — 3:10 p.m.:

A spokesman for Bill Cosby says his wife and children haven’t visited him in a Pennsylvania prison because the actor doesn’t want them “in that environment.”

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says Cosby also fears the visits would become a circus. Camille Cosby made only brief appearances at his two criminal trials, while their daughters stayed away.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year sentence for a 2004 sexual assault.

Wyatt say the 81-year-old considers himself “a political prisoner,” much like heroes Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela. He says Cosby won’t express remorse, even if it leaves him to serve the 10-year maximum. Cosby insists the encounter was consensual.

State officials say he’s been moved to the general population after four months in prison. Wyatt sees Cosby regularly, and says he is fit, happy and working on new creative projects.

___

12 p.m.:

Bill Cosby has been moved to a general population unit as he serves three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault in Pennsylvania.

The move last week comes after the 81-year-old actor spent about four months in special housing as he acclimated to the SCI-Phoenix in suburban Philadelphia.

A state prison spokeswoman says Cosby has a single cell and is not on a ward for older inmates.

Spokeswoman Amy Worden says inmates there can spend several hours a day in the gym or exercise yard, and other time in the library, class or day room. She says the legally blind Cosby has inmates assigned to help him at times, given his age and disability.

Cosby is serving time for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004.