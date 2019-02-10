Johnson & Johnson will list drug prices in TV commercials

The company would be the first drugmaker to take that step.
The health care giant will begin with its popular blood thinner, Xarelto, said Scott White, head of J&J’s North American pharmaceutical marketing. By late March, commercials will give the pill’s list price plus typical out-of-pocket costs. The information will appear on screen at the end of the commercial and include a website where people can enter insurance information to get more specific costs.
J&J’s move comes amid growing scrutiny of soaring brand-name drug prices — and follows a Trump administration proposal to require list prices in TV ads. The pharmaceutical industry opposes that, arguing few people pay the high list prices. Some people’s out-of-pocket costs, though, are based on list prices.
The main drugmaker trade group instead recommends TV ads start listing a website that gives possible out-of-pocket costs and list prices. Last month, Eli Lilly started doing so, in ads for diabetes medicine Trulicity.
