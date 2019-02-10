The Rev. Dr. Harold T. Lewis appeared at the Church of the Holy Cross in Homewood, Feb. 3, preaching and signing copies of his new book, “It Is Well with My Soul: Messages of Hope for the Bereaved.”

An internationally-known figure, Rev. Dr. Lewis served as Rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside from 1996 until his retirement in 2012. According to episcopalarchives.org, he is an active chronicler of the African American struggle in the Episcopal Church and has participated on numerous church and seminary boards including the Office of Black Ministries as director from 1983 to 1994. He has served on the Standing Commission on World Mission of the Episcopal Church, where he pressed to have African American missionaries recognized and celebrated alongside White missionaries.

Ordained in 1971, Rev. Dr. Lewis has ministered to parishes in England, Washington, D.C., New Haven, Connecticut, and Brooklyn, and as a missionary in Honduras and Zaire. He also served as headmaster of St. Mark’s School in Brooklyn, and has taught at the George Mercer School of Theology, New York Theological Seminary, and General Theological Seminary.

Reverend Dr. Lewis is a native of Brooklyn, who holds a PhD in theology from the University of Birmingham in Britain.

