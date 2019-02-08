What would you do (Feb. 6)

The current hot button topic has nothing to do with 45. If you are on social media you are either weighing in on the assault of actor Jussie Smollett or the fact that style maven B. Smith’s husband, Dan Gasby, has gone public with having a girlfriend while he cares for his wife who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. You may be saying to yourself, “why do I care?” Personally I care for a lot of reasons. B. Smith is from Western Pennsylvania and used to model in the city of Pittsburgh. She is only a few years older than me and I have interviewed her several times. The last time was after the book signing for the book, “Before I Forget: Love, Hope, Help and Acceptance in our Fight Against Alzheimer’s” by B. Smith and her husband of more than 25 years, Dan Gasby.

The big controversy revolves around Gasby announcing to the public that he has a girlfriend and at times she stays in the home that he shares with B. Smith. There are photos and videos of the three of them and some pictures have been published of just the two of them. They also host a radio show together. They have been on the daytime talk show circuit and plan to be on Dr. Oz. Most people have taken a side on this issue and most are Team B. That is the T-shirt that I’m wearing.

I know what dealing with Alzheimer’s is like; my mother suffered from dementia. It is very sad to see your loved one deteriorate to a point where they cannot remember who they are. If you don’t know B. Smith, let me remind you that she owned three restaurants and authored three books, she had a television show called “B. Smith with Style” and a line of linens in Bed Bath and Beyond. As a matter of fact, Gasby met Smith in one of Smith’s restaurants. I do believe he was instrumental in helping her build her brand because that is what he does. He is a television producer and a salesman and in B. Smith he had a great product to sell. From outward appearances they were a great team. She even helped him to raise his daughter; B. Smith has no children of her own.

Everyone is asking Dan what about the vows “in sickness and in health, until death do us part.” He says in a post on Jan. 28 on Facebook, “I love my wife but I can’t let her take away my life! 5-10 years from now when many of you who will have an almost pre-destined meeting with Alzheimer’s because of genetics, obesity, and a myriad of inflammatory diseases, you’ll be wishing for someone to share moments with and ease the pain of loneliness and despair.”

Gasby’s daughter, Dana, is Team Dad and told the media that her father’s relationship with Alex Lerner has her blessing. Dana said, “Thank God, I’m happy… B. is my mom… She’s in the house. She’s here every day.” As they say in social media…“shaking my head.”

