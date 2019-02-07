The Rams had their chances, but Brady is too much! (Feb. 6)

:10—Simply put, that’s how we roll in the “Foot Hills” AKA Penn Hills. I thought 100 percent sure Aaron Donald, the superior two-time defensive player out of Indian Country by way of Pitt, would lead the LA Rams to Lombardi Gold by doing the one and only thing that can stop the Patriots and that’s…take out Brady! And, it almost was done…I guess almost isn’t good enough. I guess the Rams just weren’t good enough…

:09—A shoutout to the latest Locker Room inductee for doing the right thing…reading my column every week. To my new main man “Carmen”…of Duquesne University Connection…You are now in the Locker Room.

:08—Speaking of inductions, the great Connie Hawkins was inducted into the Pennsylvania Basketball Club Hall of Fame this past weekend. Joining the elite best of the best in the PA basketball family.

:07—Put this on the things that make you wonder list. When I watch Stephen Adams play for OKC and dominate in the paint…I wonder what may have gone differently if Coach Jamie Dixon could have kept him for four years. I wonder???

:06—Speaking of wondering and Duquesne University…and I was if you were paying attention. I wonder what “The Heck” the NBA has been thinking all these years not inducting Mr. Chuck Cooper in the NBA Hall of Fame! Are you kidding me? The Jackie Robinson of basketball is not in the NBA Hall of Fame. And I bet you didn’t know that. Well, that may change this year. Stay tuned. I’ll keep you posted the next couple weeks.

:05—A.B. who? If they can trade Babe Ruth they can trade A.B.…who?

:04—A shoutout to my friend Fred Crawford…he of local tennis fame. He’s reading “Overtime” on a weekly basis. And you should be reading, too. And not just my column but the New Pittsburgh Courier front to back. Shame on you, if you’re not a subscriber to the oldest Black publication in America. But, it’s not too late, sign up now…no not tomorrow, right now. Don’t make me come back there! Call 412-481-8302, ext. 134!

:03—For the record, if Magic Johnson and LeBron can get Anthony Davis to L.A. the Golden State Warriors can get ready to get ready. And if Kyrie Irving decides to eat some humble pie and make nice with King James…The West Coast party is over!

:02—If you’re reading this, it’s not too late for you to join us at the fabulous new social spot of the year, “Sugar and Smoke” in Bloomfield for the 4th Annual Dr. Cyril Wecht Western PA Humanitarian Awards honoring Ms. Joy Starzl, Henry Sowell and Company, Andrew Stockey of WTAE-TV, Bruce Schifino, Robin Cole – former Pittsburgh Steeler Super Bowl Champion, Ms. Dayna Delgado (yes that Dayna) of the New Pittsburgh Courier and others on Saturday Feb. 9, at noon. Keynote Speaker is Olympic Gold Medalist Kevin “Freight Train” Parker. For information call Achieving Greatness Inc. at 412-628-4856.

:01—It’s the long-awaited return of the original Magnificent 7. “Champions Live” Sports Talk Show live at the Savoy, Thursday, Feb. 14. Doors open at 5 p.m., free parking, free admission, cash bar, cash kitchen, family friendly, prizes, surprises, live audience interaction and of course the fabulous sensational models. Call Achieving Greatness Inc for information 412-628-4856.

:00—GAME OVER.

