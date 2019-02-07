Rental Service – Unfurnished Apartments

Classifieds
Parkview Manor
(South Oakland) Accepting Waiting List Applications
Senior citizen building of nice one-bedroom units, with equipped kitchens. Must qualify for HUD subsidy and be a senior citizen or under 62 with a handicap or disability. Call 412-621-7863 ext. 10

 

 

Oakland
Affordable Living
(West Oakland)
Accepting Applications
Tax Credit Housing Project for those that qualify under LIHTC income guidelines. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. ADA accessible and hearing and visual adapted units available. Get on the waitlist today! Call 412-621-7863 ext. 10

