Legal Notices – Estate Notices 2-6-19

Estate of TRACEY L. WRIGHT, deceased, late of Brackenridge Borough, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Allegheny County Estate No. 021900472. Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration on the above Estate have been granted to the undersigned, to whom all persons indebted to said Estate are requested to make immediate payment, and those having claims or demands againt the same will make them known without delay to the undersigned or their attorney. Patricia Lovelace, Administratrix, P.O. Box 295, Leechburg, PA 15656. Robert A. Cinpinski, Attorney, 200 N. Jefferson Street, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Estate of KING, PATRICIA L. Deceased of Ross Township No. 00438 of 2019. Victoria L. Mahofski, Admin., 268 Perrysville Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229 or to Michael J. Saldamaro, Esq., STE. 100, 908 Perry HWY., Pittsburgh, PA 15229

Estate of CARLISLE, RICHARD D., a/k/a CARLISLE, RICHARD DAVIS Deceased of McCandless Township. No. 00554 of 2019. Vicki J. Carlisle, Exec., 275 Arcadia Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or to Michael J. Saldamarco, Esq., STE. 100, 908 Perry HWY., Pittsburgh, PA 15229.

Estate of WILMUS, BRIAN M. Deceased of West View. No. 00398 of 2019. Nicole Puorro, Admin. 366 Allison RD., Gibsonia, PA 15044 or to Michael J. Saldamarco, Esq., STE. 100, 908 Perry HWY., Pittsburgh, PA 15229.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: