January 2019 Homicides: Four of five homicides Black lives

Though January followed the general downward trend in Allegheny County homicides with six fewer than the same month last year, it still began the new year with the death of a 16-year-old honor student. He wasn’t “in the life;” he was inside a house playing video games when bullets tore through the wall. The New Pittsburgh Courier will continue to print the names of these victims until such a time as our community makes it unnecessary, and puts the guns down:

JAN. 9—Jonathan Freeman, a 16-year-old Black male, was fatally shot when bullets tore through the wall of a friend’s house in the 7300 block of Susquehanna Street in Homewood where he’d gone to play video games. Pittsburgh police have not yet identified a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800.

JAN. 11––Josiah Battle-Davis, a 26-year-old Black male, was found fatally shot in an SUV parked in the 200 block of Glenwood Avenue in Hazelwood. Pittsburgh police have not identified a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800.

JAN. 14—Tremaine Solomon, a 30-year-old Black male, was found by Wilkinsburg police shot multiple times lying in the street in the 1500 block of Marlboro Avenue. He died at the hospital three hours later. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

JAN. 23––Heather Short, a 46-year-old White female, was allegedly strangled to death with an extension cord and dumped in a wooded area near Sutersville in Westmoreland County in November. Allegheny county police arrested Dale Cooper, 36, of West Mifflin after her remains were found. Police said he admitted killing her because he feared she would tell a drug dealer he had robbed of $700 and an ounce of crack that it was him. Cooper is in the county jail awaiting trial.

JAN. 26—Paul McMillan, a 48-year-old Black male, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of The Lounge on Verona in Penn Hills after getting into a fight with another man inside the bar, according to Allegheny County police. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to the tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

