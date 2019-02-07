How the inaugural $10 million in Pittsburgh’s Housing Opportunity Fund will be spent

State Rep. Ed Gainey grew up in Liberty Park, a 158-unit high-rise that was one of several low-income housing complexes in East Liberty built in the mid-1960s.

Residents paid rent to keep a roof over their heads, but, because they weren’t owners, they never built equity through property ownership and didn’t develop the skill set for homeownership.

“If I grew up in this place, where did I learn to cut grass?” Gainey, 48, asked rhetorically as he looked up images of the high-rise that was torn down in 2005. “Where did I learn about water tanks and gutters?”

As vice chair of the the Urban Redevelopment Authority [URA] Board of Directors, Gainey is hopeful a new program managed by the authority will get some Pittsburghers off the treadmill of renting and into affordable housing they themselves own.

