Field Negro: “Some of our best friends were racists.”

I am trying to stay up to watch this state of the union address, but it’s hard. I mean between the crooked red tie, the sniffing, the lies, and the I have some Black friends segment, I would rather organize my garage or watch paint dry.

Anywhoo, trump is still going on (I lost count of all the lies) as I write this post, but there is an interesting article that I want you to read in light of all the goings on down in Virginia.

“A photo on a governor’s old yearbook page surfaces showing a person in blackface and another wearing a white Ku Klux Klan hood.

The photo can’t be written off as a “youthful indiscretion” because the people in it are adults.

The governor first apologizes for the photo then denies he’s either of the people in the photo, while admitting he once darkened his face for a Michael Jackson dance contest.

What more do you need to know? The damage to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s credibility is so beyond repair that some critics say he has to go.