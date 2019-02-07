Employment Opportunities 2-6-19

DATABASE SYSTEMS

ADMINISTRATOR

University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA) to research, recommend, implement, test, and administer several new information systems and reconcile and maintain additional information systems across multiple departments to maintain or improve seamless operations and ensure continuity of operations across changes in personnel, workflows, and administrative structures as they arise. Apply knowledge of information storage and retrieval to database management systems; modifying and coordinate changes to existing databases and addressing staff protocols necessary to secure and protect these databases. Train faculty and staff in proper use of protocols and serve on workgroups and teams for integration of new systems and processes. Conduct analyses of data from any or all of these sources for senior administration to use in the planning and justification of resources. Serve as the lead administrator of new system implementation and training of faculty, staff and students on current and new systems and processes for school. Apply understanding of the University’s student, financial, operations, and faculty/staff processes, systems, and workflow, PeopleSoft, ImageNow, ITWorks, Hobson’s and GATS. Master’s degree in Computer or Information Science. Must know (through academic training or work experience) Microsoft Access and Excel (writing advanced queries, crosstabs, writing or utilizing ad hoc code to clean up large data sets), structuring and writing data to multiple proprietary database systems and creating interfaces for end users to extract that data, utilizing multiple descriptive and inferential statistical analysis techniques to generate business intelligence for senior administrators to use in strategic decision making. All applications and resumes must be submitted online at http://www.join.pitt.edu, requisition #18000538.

The University of Pittsburgh is an AA/Equal Opportunity Employer and values equality of opportunity, human dignity and diversity. EEO/AA/M/F/Vets/Disabled

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE POSITION OF

POLICE OFFICER – ALTOONA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Applications for Police Officer for the City of Altoona may be obtained from the Human Resources Department at City Hall, 1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301, Altoona, PA, weekdays between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Applicants or their designees must file completed, NOTARIZED applications with accompanying documentation NO LATER THAN NOON ON THURSDAY, February 28, 2019. Return IN PERSON OR BY MAIL to:

Human Resources Department

Altoona City Hall

1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301

Altoona, PA 16601-3491

A $25.00 processing fee (check or money order) must be paid at the time the application is filed. Applications that are incomplete for any reason will not be accepted, and will be returned to the applicant. Falsification, concealment or misrepresentation of material fact on the application form may result in disqualification. All previous applicants will be required to reapply and repeat the entire application process in order to be considered for employment.

REQUIREMENTS:

•Must pass a physical agility test scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 8:30 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must pass a written Civil Service Test to be administered on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 8:30 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must be 21 years of age on or before the date of employment.

•Must be a United States citizen.

•Must have graduated from an accredited high school or have a Graduate Equivalency Diploma (G.E.D.) acceptable to the Commission.

•Must be licensed to operate a motor vehicle in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

•Must be of high moral character and free of felony or misdemeanor convictions.

•Must be physically and mentally fit for the full duties of a Police Officer.

•Must submit to a Computerized Voice Stress Analysis (CVSA).

•Must agree to psychological and physical examinations if offered employment.

•Starting salary: up to $43,762.60

The City of Altoona is an Equal Opportunity Employer

ESTIMATOR – IV

(Multiple Openings)

DCK Staffing Services, LLC (Pittsburgh, PA) to be resp for review. proposal specs & drawings to determine scope of work & reqrd contents of estimate; prep. discipline estimates by calc. complete takeoff of scope of work; contact subcontractors & suppliers for pricing & scope of work w/their assigned discipline; mntng & suppng estimating historical data files & estimating software; mntng files of working docs as back up for estimate figures, incl. current info on prices from suppliers through direct contact, sales brochures, & price lists. Bachelor’s degree in Construction, Civil Engineering or related field, + 5 years of progressively resp empl exp in the position offered or related or Master’s degree in one of the same disciplines. Must know (through academic training or work exp.) budget prep & conceptual estimates; procurement of materials & equipment, incl. writing purchase & change orders; Microsoft Office, On-Screen Takeoff & iSqFt softw. E-mail resume & cover letter to

Resumes@dckww.com

QUANTITATIVE ANALYTICS AND MODEL DEVELOPMENT ANALYST SENIOR

Multiple Openings

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has multiple openings for Quantitative Analytics and Model Development Analyst Senior in Pittsburgh, PA. Specific duties include: (i) work collaboratively with team members across the organization to perform data analyses, data mining, experimental design, and optimization to improve and develop statistical models for the retail products; (ii) identify opportunities to improve strategies and processes through sound data-based analyses; (iii) design and implement initiatives utilizing segmentation strategies based on customer behavior and transactional profile analysis; (iv) provide analytics for transaction monitoring decisioning and optimization to mitigate losses; (v) deliver presentations with sound recommendations and insights to business partners and management team; (vi) design, evaluate and validate statistical models to identify different types of customer behaviors; (vii) handle, manipulate and analyze large datasets involving billions of customer transaction records using Big Data tools; (viii) assist in model documentation; and (ix) establish and maintain performance tracking to ensure that strategies are performing as expected.

Master’s degree in Economics/Applied Economics, Engineering, Statistics, Mathematics or Finance plus 1 year of experience conducting data analysis is required. Experience must include: (i) handling, manipulation and analysis of large datasets (multiple gigabytes of data); (ii) using statistical analysis techniques including logistic regression, time series analysis, machine learning algorithms, and hypothesis testing; (iii) utilizing data query tools including SQL, R, and Python to manipulate, analyze and interpret data; (iv) writing and implementing code/ software to clean and investigate large, messy data sets of numerical and textual data; (v) designing rich data visualizations to communicate complex ideas to customers or company leaders; (vi) integrating with external data sources and APIs to identify interesting and relevant trends; (vii) programmatically extracting data from a database and an API and transforming the data into presentable form such as an ROC curve, map, or Tableau visualization; and (viii) conducting data analysis for a large organization (>10,000 employees).

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at http://www.pnc.com using keyword 309175BR. PNC provides equal employment opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: