Bids and Proposals 2-6-19

The City of Pittsburgh (City), the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) (collectively, the City, URA, and HACP are referred to as the “Co-Owners”), hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Property Management for 412 Boulevard of the Allies

The documents will be available no later than January 28, 2019 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on February 20, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

412 Boulevard of the Allies

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Thursday February 7, 2019

at 10:00 AM

The City of Pittsburgh (City), the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

SITE EROSION ABATEMENT AT ALL HACP COMMUNITIES

IFB#300-04-19

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Site Erosion Abatement at All HACP Communities

IFB#300-04-19

The documents will be available no later than February 4, 2019 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 A.M. on February 22, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquires should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

February 14, 2019

10:00 AM

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive sealed bids for project identified below for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC). The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to the SEA, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Ryan Buries – E-mail: rburies@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: 412-325-6179. Bid packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055. Additional information can also be found on Accu-Copy’s website at http://www.accu-copy.com/planroom.html

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: DLCC

Bid Package Name: Installation of Chilled Water Bypass Valves

Bid Package Available: Feb. 7, 2019

Approximate Value: $85,000

Time/Date/Location for Non-mandatory

Pre-Bid Meeting: 10:00 AM, Feb. 13, 2019

Time/Date/Location for Bid: 2:30 PM, Feb. 21, 2019, DLCC, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time February 27, 2019.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB)

SMALL DIAMETER WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT

HAMILTON AVE. & S. MILLVALE AVE.

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2017-325-103-0

Work under this contract includes the reconstruction and replacement of the PWSA public water distribution system including water mains, valves, service connections, and hydrants.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than February 20, 2019.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on February 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS

EXTERIOR DOORS AND HARDWARE REPLACEMENTS, AMP-04

HACP CONTRACT

NO. 600-12-19

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Arlington Heights Exterior Doors and Hardware Replacements, AMP-04.

The construction work is estimated to begin in April of 2019.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, January 28, 2019 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick,

Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.:

Arlington Heights Exterior Doors and Hardware Replacements

3123 Cordell Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

until 2:00 p.m. February 15, 2019 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on February 27, 2019 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B109102 Pre-Fabricated Fare Booths

B190104A Transit Advertising Installation Service

B190105A Wide Area Network Fiber Connectivity

B190107A Diesel Exhaust Fluid

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am February 13, 2019 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within five (5) business days of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time, February 28, 2019.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

2019/2020 SMALL DIAMETER WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT

PWSA PROJECT NO.

2019-325-101-0 / 2019-325-102-0

Work of the Contract includes Design of the 2019 and 2020 Small Diameter Water Main Replacement.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than February 21, 2019. All questions should be submitted electronically via email. No questions will be answered by phone.

All Bidders interested in submitting a bid in response to this solicitation are required to attend a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting to be held on February 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions. The individual responsible for overseeing the successful completion of the Project, such as the Bidder’s project executive or project manager for the Owner’s Project must be in attendance at the mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Digital Platform Design and Development Support are due by 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on February 19, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Pgh Fulton PreK-5

Waterproofing and Loading Dock Rehabilitation

General Prime

Pgh. Linden K-5

Finish Floor Replacements

General and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Morrow PreK-4

Elevator Addition

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Oliver Citywide Academy

Masonry Restoration

General and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Student Achievement Center

Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 21, 2019 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

INVITATION FOR BID

Contract No. ACHA-1605, Appliance Supply Program

The Allegheny County Housing Authority is requesting Bids from qualified firms to provide appliance as per specifications for its locations throughout Allegheny County.

Invitation for Bids and Contract Documents are on file and may be obtained at no charge from the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or by contacting Guy Phillips @ gphillips@achsng.com, 412-402-2435.

There is not a pre-bid conference scheduled in conjunction with this IFB. Bid submittals are due no later than 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

The Authority encourages responses from §3 business concerns, small firms, minority firms and firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA. The Allegheny County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Financial Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time February 12, 2019 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

Printed Forms

Packaging Materials

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: www.pghschools.org

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing

We are an equal rights and opportunity school district

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive sealed bids for project identified below for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC). The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to the SEA, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Kevin Mielcarek – E-mail: kmielcarek@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: 412-325-6167.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: DLCC

Bid Package Name: Chilled Water Plant East Cooling Tower Fan Motors

Bid Package Available: Feb. 7, 2019

Approximate Value: $30,000

Time/Date/Location for Non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting: 2:00 PM, Feb. 13, 2019

Time/Date/Location for Bid: 2:15 PM, Feb. 21, 2019, DLCC, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 – East Lobby

