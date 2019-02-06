Pittsburgh district cites flaws in Imani school charter application, questions if it can shed its Christian mission

Officials of Imani Christian Academy made it clear to the Pittsburgh Public Schools board on Tuesday evening that should their application to convert to a charter school be approved, they would remove all religious aspects of the education it provides.

“We all know the law. A charter school can’t be religious in any aspect,” said attorney Kevin McKenna, who represents the Imani Academy charter school. “If there are any religious symbols or teaching, they are going to get closed down.”

At the same meeting, findings of the district’s charter review committee were presented on Imani’s application to convert to a charter school.

One of the concerns expressed by Lisa Augustin, director of charter schools for the Pittsburgh district, was whether Imani, founded as a Christian school in 1993, could easily transition from its faith-based mission to a secular school.

The concerns were based in part on the fact that the curriculum as stated in the charter application includes “theological studies,” that the terminology “Christian nuance” was used repeatedly throughout the science curriculum and that a religious studies teacher was listed among the staff.

Imani CEO/Head of School Paulo Nzambi said he did not recall that “Christian nuance” was in the application and, if it was, it is “in error.”

