Racism and sexism have no place in presidential election

I’ve got real concerns about Sen. Kamala Harris’ record as a prosecutor and attorney general, but that doesn’t mean she deserves some of what I’m seeing happen to her on social media.
The presidential primary season is slowly coming upon us.
As a person who is keenly interested in public policy, I am always excited about this cycle. You get the fleshing out of ideas. There’s the money chase. And the debates.
I love the debates.
You also get to see impressive people go through the gauntlet that is the American presidential election process.
This process is not for the faint of heart.
While I appreciate anyone who steps forward to serve, there is always the matter of qualifications. The constitution is vague on qualifications for the job. A person must be a natural born citizen, 35 years of age and a resident of the country for 14 years.
The modern president is also leader of one of the two major political parties. He also is leader of the free world.
After the constitutional requirements, voters really get a lot of autonomy in deciding who is qualified to lead our country.
The Republican Party’s primary process in 2015 was hijacked last time around. There was a failure to react to information as it presented itself. Candidates didn’t attack like they should — hoping the gravity of the moment would force an implosion.
He did not implode.
We are also continuing to learn about foreign intervention throughout that process. The incumbent talked about sexually assaulting women. He was light on policy ideas. He won.
I’m pleased by the fact that people are paying attention to records already.
Right now, with the few candidates in the race, about the only thing I do know for certain is that I am looking forward to a fresh face and a minority or women need to be on the ticket. If this doesn’t happen there’s going to be some problems getting my peers energized.
Did I mention records also matter?
Sen. Kamala Harris has a problematic record as both a district attorney and attorney general. I won’t review those issues here except to note that continued scrutiny of this record and her reaction to that examination is a legitimate part of the process. It’s good that people are paying attention now. It means citizens are informing themselves — a sign of a healthy democracy.
But, I didn’t write this to tell everyone I’m not thrilled about Sen. Harris’ candidacy. It’s early and it’s possible that all of that could change. What I am saying with certainty is that we shouldn’t just let people attack her out of bounds.
I remember talking about my frustrations about President Obama to Black women. Despite even shared concerns there was still a level of protection — even a benefit of the doubt. In these conversations I learned something.
Sen. Harris doesn’t need my “protection.” She is the second Black woman in U.S. history to be elected a U.S. Senator. She’s running for president. She clearly isn’t a weak person.
What I’m suggesting and going to be against is the extra things that a Black female candidate may — and already is facing based on my scanning of social media.
I already know it’s going to get worse — but it won’t go unchecked if I have something to do about it.
There are legitimate reasons to have questions about Harris’ candidacy on policy issues and decisions made throughout her career as a prosecutor and attorney general. I’m going to ask those questions and raise those concerns.
But, I think it is important that we as a community, and Black men in particular, not let people attack her for being Black or a woman.
We should speak up and challenge the racism and sexism that we know will come — especially those questions that we don’t ask male candidates for office. I’ve got friends who might make great elected officials some day and they should know that our community will not accept sexist and racist attacks on them.
Especially, since last I checked being a woman or Black wasn’t a disqualifying attribute for running for president of the United States.
Honestly, I’m not at a place where I’m willing to give Harris the benefit of the doubt on her record — maybe that will come down the road.
But I will say, let’s add misogyny and patriarchy to racism as the things we won’t let ourselves or others hold against presidential candidates.
Marshawn Wolley is a lecturer, commentator, business owner and civic entrepreneur. Contact him at marshawnwolley@gmail.com.
