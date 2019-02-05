Sports
Cubs family patriarch apologizes for racist emails

Joe Ricketts attends a debate between his son, Pete Ricketts, and the Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chuck Hassebrook in 2014. Pete Ricketts won that election and was re-elected governor in November. (Nati Harnik / AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — The patriarch of the family behind the Chicago Cubs has apologized after an online media outlet published emails in which he took part in racist comments and conspiracy theories.

Some of the emails Splinter News published Monday featured Joe Ricketts making Islamophobic comments, such as “Islam is a cult and not a religion.” Others included conspiracies about former President Barack Obama’s birthplace and education.

Ricketts, who founded TD Ameritrade, apologized for the emails, saying he believes “bigoted ideas are wrong.”

Cubs’ Chairman Tom Ricketts issued a separate statement saying his father’s emails don’t reflect the values of the Cubs and highlighting that his father isn’t involved in the Cubs’ operations.

Joe Ricketts sold 34 million shares of TD Ameritrade to help purchase the Cubs in 2009.

