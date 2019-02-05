Couple sentenced to jail for attack on Pittsburgh teacher

0 reads Leave a comment
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has sentenced a woman and her boyfriend to jail in an attack on a teacher in Pittsburgh.
Thirty-year-old Daishonta Williams and 27-year-old Vincent Beasley were both ordered Monday to serve 11½ to 23 months in jail on November guilty pleas to aggravated assault and conspiracy.
Authorities say the October 2017 assault followed an incident involving Williams’ daughter at Pittsburgh Martin Luther King PreK-8. They say Williams hurled a brick, striking the teacher in the face, and Beasley grabbed her from behind and kicked her.
Both defendants apologized in court to the teacher, who said she sustained a concussion and just returned to work two weeks ago.
Williams wept and begged to be spared jail, citing her three children, but the judge said the defendants’ actions have consequences.
