‘There is no love in business’—Cosmos’ Frederick Douglas minces no words on local small business environment

During a recent discussion with Cosmos Technologies founder and President Frederick Douglas about his firm winning a prime contract to design a filter system for ALCOSAN, Douglas also spoke at length about the need for a greater commitment to supporting small and diverse businesses, and for those businesses in return to reach out to economically depressed communities.

“The local business environment is like a watering hole on the African plain,” he said. “When the elephants come in, the other animals get out of the way until they drink their fill and leave, then the others can drink from what’s left. If it weren’t for requirements to use small and diverse companies on some jobs, the elephants would take all the work. There is no love in business.”

But Douglas thinks there should be—and in his company, there is.

“I am committed to reaching out and increasing employment in segments of the community that are finding it difficult to find work,” he said. “And we have been successful.”

For example, Cosmos bid on a small contract issued by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to post shutoff notices on delinquent residents’ doors. It had nothing to do with the company’s core competencies, which are civil engineering, water, waste water and environmental engineering and consulting—but it provided an opportunity to make a difference.

“We hired people at $10 an hour to do the work. But 10 of them who showed an interest we trained, on our own dime, to be construction inspectors. Those jobs pay $19-$20 an hour. That’s what it’s about. If small businesses are not given the opportunity, that doesn’t happen,” he said. “We have to be more creative about looking to get work into the neighborhoods. Otherwise, billions will sweep through the area and nothing will change.”

Douglas was quick to praise ALCOSAN for its commitment to small and minority-owned firms like his, and he also lauded the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County for their small- and disadvantaged-business programs. But he also noted a recent phenomenon in the region that will affect contracting for small and diverse businesses.

“Small businesses now have to compete with other small businesses nationwide—even if they don’t have a presence here,” he said. “I can’t do that, not in Maryland, or Washington, D.C. or New York, or Omaha, Nebraska. When I wanted to do work in Akron and Cleveland, I had to open offices there, and they grilled me to make sure any work I did would make a difference to their economy and employ their people.”

And benefiting people is why Douglas is in business. That’s why he visits schools, so young African Americans can see a man who is successful in a highly complex field. More small businesses need to reach into the neighborhoods, he said.

“The was a young man at the barber shop I go to. He had serious challenges with the law and incarceration, and I would talk to him about what I did. In the spring, he will be finishing up his engineering degree out west,” said Douglas. “At the end of the day, at the end of my life, I will ask myself, ‘what have you done to lift someone up during your brief dance on this earth?’”

