Delta Sigma Theta presents ‘Royal Flush’ (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Jan. 30)

There is nothing like getting out with friends for one of the first events of the New Year. On Jan. 12 at the Rivers Club, the Pittsburgh Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta held their Annual Card Party with the theme “Royal Flush.” A sold out crowd played Poker, Bid Whist, Spades and Bingo.

Guests enjoyed returning to the Rivers Club, the location for many Delta card parties in the past. Event co-chair Wende Torbert said the central location of the Rivers Club and the beautiful renovations made it easy to return. Christine White Taylor served as emcee for the afternoon and kept the program on point.

The door prizes were plentiful, the baskets to bid on were fabulous and the 50/50 raffle yielded more than $700.

Mark your calendars for “Swing Into Spring” on March 16, the Arts Luncheon and Fashion Show to benefit the Dr. Vernell A. Lillie Arts Scholarship Fund.

