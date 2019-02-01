Pittsburgh water authority charged criminally over lead

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s water and sewer authority is facing criminal charges over allegations that it mishandled a lead pipe replacement program and put more than 150 households at elevated risk of lead poisoning.

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office filed 161 misdemeanor counts against the authority on Friday, each charging a violation of the state’s safe drinking water law.

Prosecutors say the authority replaced lead water lines without notifying residents as required by law, then failed to perform the required follow-up testing. Replacing service lines can cause temporary spikes in lead in drinking water.