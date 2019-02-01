Big Game Weekend: How to See the Off the Wall Murals

As Super Bowl LIII approaches, 11 artists have completed nearly 21 murals that will comprise WonderRoot and the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee’s “Off the Wall: Atlanta’s Civil Rights & Social Justice Journey,” an initiative that – through murals, media and community conversations – elevates and amplifies Atlanta’s past, present, and future role in civil rights, human rights and social justice movements as a part of Legacy 53.

There are several ways to explore these historic neighborhoods and experience the murals leading up to the big game. The murals are located in various downtown neighborhoods including: Vine City, English Avenue, Ashview Heights and Castleberry Hill that border Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Sweet Auburn corridor and in the downtown district. Many of these neighborhoods hold significant historical value in Atlanta and the Off the Wall artists illustrate this history and community in their murals.

“Civil and social justice is a reflection of Atlanta’s core values,” said Castleberry Hill Neighborhood Association president Michael Paul. “Castleberry Hill is honored to be a part of Off the Wall. The initiative embodies the expression of our nation’s historic challenges, while embracing the beauty of art expressed through the eyes of these creative minds.”

Mural Tours

WonderRoot has partnered with Amazing Atlanta Tours to create walking, biking and private tours of Off the Wall murals to provide an immersive local experience of issues – past, present, and future – in our city, and society as a whole. Tours can be booked through Amazing Atlanta Tours and on the Off the Wall site.

Interactive Map

To view the murals virtually, Atlanta-based marketing firm, Moxie, has created an interactive microsite that will host a map of Off the Wall murals. The site will launch the week of the Super Bowl and includes photos and videos of mural installations as well as information about each design by the artists.

Artists will continue to install the remaining murals in the weeks that follow Super Bowl LIII, and they will all remain part of the City of Atlanta’s permanent art collection.

“The artists’ dedication to Off the Wall is beyond powerful,” said Chris Appleton, executive director at WonderRoot. “We are eager to share their efforts with the City of Atlanta and want to extend our appreciation to the Host Committee and the many community partners that helped shape and amplify these conversations.”

Off the Wall merchandise is also available for pSupporters of the project can choose from a wide selection of mural designs and colors. All proceeds directly support Off the Wall artists and WonderRoot community programs.

