Twentieth Anniversary All Service Academies Ball (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Jan. 30)

On Dec. 27, 2018 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh-Cranberry the 20th year of the Western Pennsylvania All Academies Ball was held. The evening also marked 216 years since the graduation of the first cadet from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1802.

With Warner Macklin III serving as the first African American to chair the ball, he thanked the Western Pennsylvania All Service Academies Ball Committee, the academies’ parent clubs and the cadets and midshipmen who were honored that evening. Also the organization was proud to honor and support two deserving organizations that support veterans: The Defenders of Freedom and the Veterans Breakfast Club.

With Mark Harvey, WTAE-TV as toastmaster, guests enjoyed keynote speaker Ken Carlson. Carlson is a graduate of the West Point class of 1966. During his service in the U.S. Army, Carlson received numerous military awards. Following military service he served as a FBI special agent for 26 years and worked for the CIA for 15 years. Carlson is now retired.

The Macklins are the proud parents of Joel P. Macklin, USMA West Point 2019.

