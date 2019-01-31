Need a Big Game Weekend Escape?

The big game is headed to Atlanta this weekend, sure to fill the streets and city with excitement and crowds. However, for local Atlantans who would rather sidestep the hustle and bustle, there is an escape not far from your doorstep.

Barnsley Resort is calling its 3,000-acre property the perfect retreat for a relaxing weekend getaway, just one hour northwest of the city. The limited-time Super Escape Package includes overnight accommodations, breakfast for two in Woodlands Grill, two Barnsley Resort logo tumblers, and a $100 resort credit to use for any resort activities, such as golf, clay shooting, horseback riding, spa and more. For a little bit of football fun, on Saturday February 2 at 2pm, the resort will host its Barnsley Barnyard Bowl, where the resort's cows, goats and other barnyard animals will be decked-out in their favorite football gear for their own fun game – guaranteed to make for an Instagram-worthy photo op and laughs no matter who wins. The Super Escape package is valid for travel from Sunday, January 27 through Thursday, February 8, 2019. Nightly rates start from $343++.



Great Wolf Lodge Georgia 60 minutes from the city. Located just outside Atlanta, this resort features an expansive indoor water park, adjoining adventure park, eight distinct dining experiences and 457 suites designed to accommodate families and groups of all sizes. Guests can enjoy a host of family-friendly attractions such as a ropes course and climbing wall, to a wide range of kids activities including arts and crafts, dance parties, and morning yoga. Admission to the indoor water park is included as part of each overnight stay and is exclusive to resort guests.

The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee in Greensboro, GA (90 minutes from Atlanta) orgo the football and indulge in a weekend of golf amid the towering oaks of North Georgia. The luxury lakeside resort's five courses and 99 holes of golf were designed by legends including Jack Nicklaus and Tom Fazio and are complemented by custom club fittings with TaylorMade and private instruction by Charlie King, one of Golf Magazine's top 100. After a day of hitting the links, enjoy sipping the resort's exclusive barrels of bourbon and whiskeys at the Barrel Room.

